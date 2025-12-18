Celebrate the holidays with 100 must-read books

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Exclusive Books has come up with a list of must-reads over the holidays with a carefully curated collection of more than 100 titles.

This festive season, book lovers are encouraged to celebrate the joy of stories, the warmth of connection, and the timeless gift of reading.

Each year, store managers from across the country contribute to the selection, ensuring that the list reflects a shared national love of books while catering to every kind of reader.

“Books are personal, thoughtful gifts that last long after the wrapping paper has been cleared away,” said Maria Varfis, Exclusive Books chief marketing officer.

“This year’s theme, ‘Seasons Readings’, celebrates that timeless truth — that there’s a perfect book for every person, story, and season.”

Stories to Warm Every Heart

From powerful new fiction by international favourites like Dan Brown, Ian McEwan, John Grisham, John Boyne, and Heather Morris, to proudly local voices including Kopano Matlwa, Navashni Nair Sukdhev, Nataniël, and Deon Meyer, this year’s selection sparkles with variety and storytelling brilliance.

True Stories That Inspire

The nonfiction selection celebrates real stories that matter — from global icons and cultural pioneers to proudly SA voices like Jeff Wicks, and powerful titles such as Money.

Power. Patronage., the compelling book on Julius Malema, Mafia Land, and The Dark Prince. Together, these works delve into power, politics, identity, and belonging — revealing the stories shaping our world today.

Whether you’re inspired by tales of triumph, fascinated by history, or curious about the forces that drive society, these books remind us that truth can be every bit as captivating as fiction.

For the love of the game

Celebrate the spirit of champions with inspiring sporting reads. From South African rugby powerhouse Eben Etzebeth to Formula One trailblazer Susie Wolff, these stories capture courage, determination, and the joy of pushing beyond limits — perfect gifts for every sports fan this festive season.

Lives that leave a legacy

For lovers of real lives, there are some unforgettable biographies and memoirs — from international icons like Anthony Hopkins, Jung Chang, and Arundhati Roy, to South African legends such as Nozipho Tshabalala and Bonang Francis Mohale. These extraordinary stories celebrate vision, resilience, and the human spirit in all its forms.

Flavours to savour and share

Celebrate the season with flavours that inspire. From Femhz’s bold and brilliant Damn Good Food to Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen’s elegant Jan: Voyage, these festive cookbooks serve up creativity, connection, and a dash of holiday magic — perfect for food lovers, home chefs, and entertainers alike.

Romance for every heartbeat

For those swept up in the magic of BookTok romance, this year’s seasons readings selection delivers all the heart-fluttering feels.

From Ana Huang’s The Defender — the latest in her addictive, emotionally charged series — to irresistible reads like Tell Me Softly, Pillow Talk, and Slow Burn, these stories promise passion, tension, and tender moments that linger long after the last page. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or simply craving an escapist read, these are the perfect books to curl up with when love is in the air — and under the Christmas tree.

Adventure awaits for young readers

For young adults — and the young at heart — there are dozens of gripping reads that spark imagination and keep pages turning long past bedtime. Holly Jackson, the master of YA mystery, returns with another twisty, impossible-to-put-down thriller, while The Court of the Dead invites fans into a darkly captivating world of fantasy, power, and destiny.

Perfect for teens who love danger, drama, and daring adventures, these stories prove that the next generation of readers has plenty to get excited about this festive season.

Stories for the little ones

For little readers, there’s a sleighful of beautifully illustrated picture books and adventures from beloved authors such as Jeff Kinney (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Katie Kirby (Lottie Brooks), Refiloe Moahloli, and David Walliams — perfect for making bedtime stories pure joy. And for those seeking reflection and renewal, there is some compelling nonfiction — from thought-provoking histories to uplifting explorations of belonging, courage, and creativity.

Whatever your taste, budget, or reading style, there’s something on the list that will make this festive season shine a little brighter.

