Ramaphosa receives Madlanga commission interim report

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the Madlanga commission’s interim report.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa will review the report while the commission prepares for further testimony.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for the interim report. — Vincent Magwenya, Presidency spokesperson

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for the interim report as well as his expectation that the commission will, as part of its terms of reference, refer actions thought to be criminal for prosecution,” said Magwenya.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Since September 17 the commission has heard from 37 witnesses over 45 days. One hearing was heard in camera.

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said the inquiry has received evidence from 28 walk-in submissions, and 45 of the 89 submissions through the commission’s hotline were found to be within the terms of reference.

“As part of the commission’s record to date, it has 8,087 pages of transcriptions of the hearings and 120 document bundles used during the hearings, including witness statements and evidence files,” he said.

