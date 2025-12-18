Single mom supports son’s international cricket journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG DREAMS: Inganathi Dayeli has been selected for the Western Cape and George U13 cricket team to tour India next year

While many children are spending the school holidays with family and attending festive events, a 13-year-old pupil from Tyholora Primary School has been hard at work preparing for an international cricket tour in 2026.

Inganathi Dayeli, who developed a passion for cricket at the age of 10 after being inspired by his uncle, has been selected for the Western Cape and George U13 team to tour India from April 24 to May 3.

His uncle previously played cricket for a George club and also coached junior players.

Inganathi earned his selection after showcasing his exceptional bowling skills during a junior cricket tournament in Knysna on December 2.

“Cricket has allowed me to tour SA, representing my province,” he said.

“This is a privilege that most of my peers in Thembalethu do not get to experience until they are older.

“Some don’t even get to leave here to make a name for themselves or get better jobs, and be able to travel.

“While I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as there are many kids who play cricket like me, I believe I was chosen because of my skill and passion for the sport.

“This makes me want to achieve more and one day play for the Proteas.”

Inganathi, who comes from a disadvantaged background and is being raised by his mother, Siphosethu, regards himself as a role model to his younger sister, Alime Omphile.

“If it wasn’t for my uncle, Bongile Zane Dayeli, who inspired and motivated me, I wouldn’t have had an interest in playing cricket,” he said.

“The aim is to motivate the youth in my township to find something that they are passionate about and work on perfecting it.”

The grade 6 pupil said that though balancing academics and sport was challenging, he had found a way to manage both.

He trains daily after school from 5pm to 7pm before returning home to complete household chores and his homework.

His mother said it was initially difficult to allow her son to play cricket as the demanding training schedule left him exhausted and delayed his schoolwork.

“After a while of training and ensuring that he follows house rules and he does his homework, my child started to improve in his school work, and that made me so proud of him,” she said.

She hoped her son would one day play cricket at a national level.

The family still needs to raise R56,120 to fund the 10-day tour, which is organised by the Travel and Sports Invitational U13 cricket team.

