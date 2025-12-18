Virgil Prins to release new comedy special on YouTube

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON THE WAY: Comedian Virgil Prins is set to release his comedy special 'Prins Live and Recorded 2' on YouTube on December 26

Stand-up comedian Virgil Prins is set to release his latest comedy special, Prins Live and Recorded 2, on YouTube on December 26, marking another step in his decision to take control of his work in an industry he believes remains undervalued and under-supported.

The show is a follow-up to Prins Live and Recorded 1, which has 18,000 views on the platform.

“This is a much-improved show. I really tried to steer away from hacky or expected comedy like race humour or political jokes and just tell jokes for jokes’ sake,” he said.

“I wanted to tell universally funny jokes, funny to anyone who understands English.

“We also really upped our production, and I’m hoping this will be one of the hottest stand-up comedy shows released in 2025,” he said.

Prins, who has been in the comedy industry for more than a decade, said traditional broadcast platforms had often failed comedians by buying content and then shelving it, leaving artists without audiences despite the work being out there.

“I signed my first one-man show, Unnecessary, for 10 years to a production company to put on television platforms.

“But they play it so seldom, because after you sign the show over, you don’t really have much control over how often they put it on air.

“It felt very wasteful. By all means, I made the money, but what does the money mean if no-one has ever seen the show?”

The show aired on various platforms, but Prins said limited exposure and poor discoverability meant it never reached the audiences he hoped for.

“I can walk down the street, and hardly anybody’s ever seen the show Unnecessary. From an artist’s perspective, that’s frustrating.

“They still own the show until about 2029, and only then I’ll be able to get it back,” he said.

According to Prins, this reality has forced comedians to rethink how they distribute their work, with many opting to go the independent route using digital platforms such as YouTube, where they retain ownership and control.

“Artists have been trying to get away from that kind of arrangement.

“Platforms like Netflix generally only pick up shows after the artist has already made a name for themselves, so they come on board when you kind of no longer need them,” he said.

Prins will be part of the Eastern Cape’s Finest Comedians Tour, performing in Makhanda on Thursday, and in Gqeberha on Friday as part of the GQ Comedy Festival.

The Herald