News

WATCH | Overloaded bus to Malawi stopped with 52 extra passengers

Police arrest bus driver trying to escape overcrowding charge

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

A cross-borSder bus was intercepted on the N1 bypass adjacent to Peter Mokaba Stadium after officers observed a severe overload. (Supplied)

A cross-border bus driver has been arrested after attempting to flee when he was intercepted for overloading.

Limpopo spokesperson for transport and community safety Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the bus, which was on its way to Malawi, was intercepted on the N1.

A cross-border bus was intercepted on the N1 after officers found it was severely overloaded. (Supplied)

It had departed from Gauteng.

“The vehicle was carrying 117 occupants ― one driver, 101 passengers and 15 minors. [This means it was carrying] 52 passengers beyond its legal capacity.

“During the stop, the driver attempted to flee. He was promptly intercepted, restrained and arrested by officers from the SA Police Service and Limpopo traffic officers,” he said.

During the stop, the driver attempted to flee.

—  Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala, Limpopo transport and community safety spokesperson

Moremi-Taueatsoala said the bus will remain at the provincial traffic control centre until the excess passengers are removed and the prescribed fine is settled.

“Further investigations are under way.”

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Developers went ahead with expansion at temple complex after being turned down two years in a row - preliminary report

2

Ndamane, Moremi give Broos options for Afcon with bright displays against Ghana

3

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls on Ramaphosa to declare state of emergency following DJ Warras’ death

4

Dane van Niekerk shines in comeback game as Proteas women clinch ODI series

5

US filmmaker Rob Reiner’s son Nick charged with murdering his parents