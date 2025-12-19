Burnt-out vehicle discovered in Humewood Golf Club bunker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DOUBLE BOGEY: The charred wreckage of the vehicle found in a bunker at the Humewood Golf Course early on Thursday

Golf carts are not unusual sights in bunkers, but a burnt-out vehicle was a first for staff at the Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha, who discovered the vehicle on Thursday morning while preparing the course for the day.

It is understood that staff who were cutting grass found the charred vehicle at about 5am.

By 8am, police were at the scene.

No-one was inside the vehicle and police later had it loaded onto a truck and removed from the golf course.

Humewood, a genuine seaside links course, has hosted a number of top tournaments.

Asked if the discovery of the vehicle was the oddest find in a golf course bunker, an employee at Humewood said it was a first for at the club.

“On golf days, when they have T-Box sponsors, many vehicles do end up in bunkers across the world, but it’s the first time we found a burnt-out vehicle in a bunker that shouldn’t be there.”

CARTED AWAY: The burnt-out vehicle was later removed from the Humewood Golf Club (Fredlin Adriaan)

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the owner of the vehicle had been traced, and no foul play was suspected.

“The owner apparently got lost in the dark last night and then got stuck in the sand pit.

“SAPS Humewood is waiting for the owner to come explain how the vehicle burnt out.”

A case had not been opened, Beetge said.

Meanwhile, within just two days, more than 30 people were arrested on charges of drunk-driving in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Acting Bay district police commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo welcomed the positive impact of the roadblocks as part of the SA Police Service’s festive season safety plan.

The operations were carried out in partnership with traffic services and other law enforcement agencies.

The arrests were made on Monday and Tuesday.

Ngalo said drunk-driving posed a serious threat to the safety of all road users and would not be tolerated.

“Motorists are urged to obey traffic laws, act responsibly and ensure they do not place their own lives or those of others at risk.

“The SAPS, together with all relevant law enforcement agencies, will continue to work closely together and maintain a strong presence on the roads to ensure a safer festive season for all communities in the Nelson Mandela Bay district.

“The SAPS calls on the public to co-operate with law enforcement officials and to report any criminal or reckless behaviour, as collective effort is key to keeping our roads and communities safe.”

