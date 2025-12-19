Edge Financial Group set to launch Edge Global Flexible Fund

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Edge Financial Group has announced the launch of the Edge Global Flexible Fund, a globally diversified investment portfolio operating under the Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa) Global Flexible category.

This classification provides one of the broadest mandates in the South African investment landscape, allowing unrestricted allocation between local and international markets.

Launching in January 2026, the fund enables portfolio managers to invest across equities, bonds, listed property, cash instruments and other securities, with the flexibility to adjust allocations in response to changing market conditions.

This dynamic approach is designed to support long-term capital growth while managing risk through global diversification.

The Asisa Global Flexible category is intended for investors with a medium to high-risk tolerance and a minimum investment horizon of five years. It allows managers to capture global opportunities, benefit from structural growth themes and reduce reliance on South African-specific economic factors.

According to Edge Financial Group, the flexibility of the mandate will help the fund respond proactively to geopolitical shifts, evolving economic cycles and market dislocations.

Investors can gain exposure to both developed and emerging markets through a single, professionally managed solution.

The Edge Global Flexible Fund aims to provide balanced, growth-oriented global investing in an environment where adaptability is increasingly important.

This article was sponsored by Edge Financial Group.