Family seeks closure on activist missing since 1993

YEARNING FOR CLOSURE: The family of former uMkhonto we Sizwe operative George Windvoel is desperate to establish what became of him. Windvoel's firstborn son, Mbuso, is pictured at the gravestone of his niece

It has been more than three decades since a Kariega family spent Christmas with their father, George Windvoel, a political activist and uMkhonto we Sizwe operative.

Windvoel was known within MK by his code name, Peace Yangwane.

He has been missing since 1993, when he was last spotted at the funeral of late SACP leader Chris Hani.

His daughter, Khululwa, 44, reached out to The Herald in their last hope of tracking his whereabouts after all their previous attempts were unsuccessful.

She said they were trying to find closure, and it would be wonderful to spend this Christmas knowing what actually happened to her father.

“This has taken a toll on our lives,” Khululwa said.

According to the family, Windvoel was active at Hani’s funeral, led struggle songs and carried his casket, among other duties.

Khululwa said a former MK operative once told the family that he was sent to Angola with Windvoel as part of their training.

She said her father led a song early in the morning during Hani’s funeral and had also handed over a flag to Hani’s wife, Limpho.

Windvoel was born in the then-Uitenhage on January 16 1947.

He was married to Vuyiswa Ngwendu, who is Khululwa’s stepmother.

Khululwa’s siblings are Mbuso, 47, and Hlumelo, 43.

She said they were also told their father was in the Western Cape.

“There was a rumour that he was deceased and was buried in Ugie,” she said.

“But we want to know if that is the case or if he is still alive.

“My brothers’ lives are falling apart, especially my father’s firstborn, Mbuso. Nothing is working out for him.”

Khululwa said her father left their home in 1985 at the height of apartheid.

She recalls that he said his goodbyes and was with a man who wore an eyepatch.

They were about to board a train.

“He kissed me. He said he would look for work and come back.”

A messenger, who wore military gear, was sent to her home in the late 1990s and reported that his father wanted to know their whereabouts.

But the messenger never left any contact details.

Khululwa said she had tried several times to locate him by visiting ANC offices in Kariega and Gqeberha without any success.

There was a man who wanted the only picture the family had of Windvoel.

He had promised to send it to the ANC officials in Johannesburg.

“That was the only picture that we had. We never heard from him again,” she said.

“The ANC has failed us dismally.

“There have not been any traditional rituals performed for us.

“We can’t find closure. We don’t know what happened to him. It’s not nice not to know yourself.”

She said their surname, Windvoel, was taken after her father spent time in prison.

“We don’t know what his true surname is. We hope that at least during the 2025 Christmas we can say we enjoyed it, we located our father,” Khululwa said.

Obtaining footage of Hani’s funeral, she said, would also go a long way in helping the family.

“I remember my father’s face. We are prepared to raise funds to buy it [the footage]. That feeling I had when I saw him has kept me going to search for him.”

Mbuso said he vividly recalled his father leading a song ‘Ekuseni ngo 7 [roughly translated, early in the morning at 7] during Hani’s funeral.

“We held the hope that he would come back and find out how we were doing.”

Former MK Military Veterans provincial secretary Petros “Bushy” Vantyu said he trained with Windvoel during the struggle and that he had last heard that he lived in the Western Cape.

Vantyu said he would check his whereabouts.

Hani’s nephew, Mphatheli, said he would also inquire.

SACP provincial secretary Xolile Nqatha, who is also the Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC,said he had shared information on Windvoel with a few others.

“[I] will revert. I will also check with our head office,” Nqatha said.

The department of home affairs was still verifying Windvoel’s details to confirm his status, and whether a death certificate was ever issued in his name.

Justice and constitutional development spokesperson Samuel Modipane said Windvoel’s family was welcome to apply to the Missing Persons Task Team for the matter to be considered.

The task team was established to trace and recover the remains of political activists in matters related to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Modipane said Windvoel’s disappearance was not among the cases reported to or considered by the TRC.

“As a result, it is not currently one of the matters under examination by either the Missing Persons Task Team within the National Prosecuting Authority or the TRC unit in the department,” Modipane said.

Notwithstanding this, he said the task team continued to receive and consider requests from families relating to politically motivated disappearances that were not previously reported to the TRC.

“The family of Mr Windvoel is encouraged to submit all available information regarding his political activism and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance to the [task team] and/or the TRC unit, so that the matter can be assessed.”

The task team was established to fulfil this mandate.

So far, the remains of 233 political activists have been recovered, both within SA and in countries where exiles were based.

