Hundreds of athletes gear up for Sabrina summer challenge

FUN FOR ALL: The Sabrina Love Summer Challenge will provide a range of activities for competitors to enjoy, all in a good cause

A huge number of tourists and locals will go head-to-head in the annual Sabrina Love Summer Challenge in Plettenberg Bay next week.

The event brings together people to participate in several outdoor sports activities in support of children with disabilities.

“This is a charity event for the Sabrina Love Foundation and we want maximum funds to hit the ground to help as many children as possible,” Claudine Badenhorst, financial administrator and events co-ordinator for the foundation, said.

She said this was the reason the first 1,000 entries, or those entered before the end of September 2025, whichever came first, would be guaranteed a T-shirt worth R200 as part of their entry.

“Proceeds help provide therapy, medical care and essential resources to children in need, making it a highlight of the summer holiday season in the region,” Badenhorst said.

The foundation is a nonprofit organisation established in 2004 to provide services to disabled children in the community within the Greater Plettenberg Bay area.

The day care and therapy centre NPO was established in 2006 to care for children with moderate to severe disabilities who cannot attend mainstream schools.

The organisation aims to transform the lives of all children with disabilities by providing holistic care, world-class therapy and inclusive educational opportunities, ensuring their optimal physical, cognitive and socio-emotional development.

“We recognise that families and communities are integral to the inclusion of children with disabilities, so we focus on raising awareness, advocacy, training and the empowerment of these role players,” Badenhorst said.

The activities include trail running, mountain biking, and paddling.

The event will have activities suited for all ages and fitness levels.

“The festival-like setting, with music, food stalls and a supportive community spirit, makes it a highlight of the summer holidays in Plettenberg Bay,” she said.

The event runs from December 27 to December 30.

The foundation’s chief operating officer, Janet Michaelides, said last year they raised R500,000.

This year, they hope to raise R750,000.

“The organisation has over 50 employees, and most of our budget goes towards people’s salaries.

“Inclusion is one of our biggest drives, besides just caring for and providing equipment and therapy for children with disabilities; inclusive education is one of our biggest programs, the fundraising helps to pay the assistants at schools who work closely with teachers, she said.

Those wanting to be part of the event can visit sabrinalove.co.za for more details.

