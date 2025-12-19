Protection orders must serve as real shields: Lesufi after DJ Warras’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the murder of DJ Warras reveals that protection orders risk becoming meaningless if they are treated as paperwork by law enforcement agencies.

“It brings a very disturbing trend that if we don’t put focus on it as government, it will create problems. If somebody says ‘I need a protection order’, it must not be an ordinary document,” he said.

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon outside Zambezi House in the Johannesburg CBD.

Reacting to the killing, Lesufi said the case highlighted a troubling trend that requires urgent government attention.

“I think his death will serve as a reminder for law enforcement agencies that protection orders must serve as real protection for those who need protection,” he said. “It must be followed by resources, it must be followed by support, it must be followed by care and it must ensure it means what it is: protection.”

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday. Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku revealed Stock had obtained five protection orders before his death. “He had protection orders against five people who are known to us. I have the orders, which I received from lawyers. We believe a price was put on his head because of the work he was doing, trying to reclaim the building on behalf of the owner.”

The circumstances of the shooting pointed to a planned hit rather than a random act of violence, said Tshwaku. “We believe this was a hit. Normally, as is the modus operandi in these scenarios, Warrick was securing the building to ensure people pay. Building hijackers see that as stopping the income coming to them.”

Police have indicated the primary suspect is a short man with dreadlocks. CCTV footage shows the suspect approaching Stock as he exited the building, opening fire and fleeing the scene.

Stock was reportedly involved in efforts to secure buildings in the inner city, a role that has increasingly placed individuals at risk amid ongoing battles against building hijacking and organised criminal activity in Johannesburg’s CBD.

Lesufi said the killing should serve as a wake-up call for law enforcement. “That’s one element I said law enforcement agencies must follow up. People come to law enforcement agencies and say ‘I need protection’ and we do it as paperwork, we do it as a ritual,” he said.

According to Tshwaku, Stock’s close associate and a maintenance worker have been questioned. He said the police are preparing to question a woman tenant residing in the Zambezi building who he described as an alleged kingpin of hijacked buildings in the city and one of the people against whom Stock had a protection order.

“We believe this was a hit directed at him. In some of the investigations and people we’ve been questioning, there’s been a lot of intimidation towards him and his life,” said Tshwaku.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tinswalo Sibeko confirmed no arrests have been made. “No suspect has been taken in for questioning or arrested and the investigation is continuing,” she said.

Lesufi said authorities were confident those responsible would be brought to book: “We have to hunt the killers. We’ve invested in the CBD to ensure we protect lives there — the CCTV cameras, law enforcement agencies and all the systems they’ve put in town. We’ve got footage, we’ve got the structure. We must get the guys.”

TimesLIVE