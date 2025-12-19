Teen dies after falling off rocks while on hike, young man dies after slipping into sea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some hiking trails near the coast may become inaccessible or hazardous during high tide in the afternoon. File photo.

Two seaside accidents have led to the deaths of a teenager and a 27-year-old man in Nature’s Valley and Hermanus in the Western Cape.

The 16-year-old from Cape Town fell into the sea from a cliff while hiking in the Garden Route National Park, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

An NSRI JetRIB Rescue Ray was able to navigate into the mouth of a cave, timing the incoming wave sets, where an NSRI rescue swimmer was deployed from the rescue craft into the water to investigate inside Ouma and Oupa caves during a rising tide while the rescue craft retreated.

The rescue swimmer located the teenager, who was unresponsive with critical injuries. Additional NSRI rescue swimmers and an NSRI doctor were deployed from the rescue craft into the water. They swam into the cave, timing incoming wave sets, where despite increasing wave surges in the rising tide, they secured the teenager into a floating stretcher.

In the other incident, the Hermanus crew was contacted on Thursday afternoon when a person was observed floating face down in the sea off Schulphoek. The Cape Town man was believed to have been swept off rocks by waves.

New-moon spring tide warning

The NSRI has issued an advisory for spring tide and coastal safety precautions.

Beachgoers are urged to be cautious during the new-moon spring tide, which peaks on December 20, as it will significantly affect tidal conditions over the weekend. The natural phenomenon occurs when the sun, moon and Earth align during the new moon phase, amplifying the gravitational pull on oceans.

The effects of the new-moon spring tide will be felt over the weekend and for the next few days. The NSRI has cautioned beach visitors, rock and surf anglers and people walking on coastal paths to be aware of the stronger tidal variation typical of spring tides.

What to expect during a spring tide:

Higher high tides: water levels will rise significantly, reaching further up the shoreline.

Lower low tides: more of the seabed will be exposed as water levels dip below average.

Increased tidal range: the difference between high and low tide levels will be at its maximum.

Impacts and hazards of a spring tide:

Spring tides often result in stronger tidal currents, particularly in narrow inlets.

The natural phenomenon can present potential dangers.

Rip currents: stronger tidal flows intensify rip currents, posing a risk to swimmers.

Rip tides: stronger tidal flows of water, especially in places such as the Knysna Heads.

Coastal hiking hazards: some hiking trails near the coast may become inaccessible or hazardous during high tide in the afternoon.

Fishing precautions: shoreline anglers should exercise extra caution, as higher waves may reach beyond usual safe zones.

Safety measures to follow

To ensure your safety while enjoying coastal activities, the NSRI recommends these precautions:

Swim at lifeguard-protected beaches: to avoid rip currents, swim between lifeguard flags.

Be aware of rip currents: rip currents are particularly strong during spring tides, especially during outgoing tides in the late afternoon.

Stay informed: check daily weather forecasts from the SA Weather Service and consult tide timetables.

Plan your hikes carefully, avoiding trails that may be cut off during high tide.

Shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water. When fishing from rocks or cliffs, they should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment (for example, an empty 5L water container with a rope attached) that can be thrown to someone in the water.

Always wear life jackets, carry essential safety equipment, and keep your cellphone fully charged in a waterproof pouch when boating and paddling. The free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app allows you to log your trip and call the NSRI for help quickly and easily.

Drinking alcohol before doing an activity in or near water may put your life at risk.

Ensure children are under the supervision of a responsible adult in and near the water.

Be cautious around rivers, lakes and dams, especially during heavy rainfall.

Weather awareness: monitor adverse weather conditions such as strong winds and fast-flowing rivers.

monitor adverse weather conditions such as strong winds and fast-flowing rivers. Be cautious during tide changes, especially when high tide recedes to low tide for beach visitors (in the late afternoon) and on the incoming tide for rock anglers.

Follow local safety alerts and warnings issued by authorities.

