WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for ‘selfless’ DJ Warras

Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock was killed in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday. File photo. (Instagram/DJ Warras)

Family, friends and the media are gathering in Sandton, Gauteng, on Friday to remember slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, who was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects believed to be involved in the killing.

His sister Nicole Stock has described Warras as a selfless individual who embraced people from all walks of life and was a kind and giving person.

