WATCH | Memorial service of Junior King

The life of popular Kariega-born rapper and dancer Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira was celebrated at a memorial service in Gqeberha on Thursday.
The rapper was travelling on the N1 between Colesberg and Bloemfontein in the Free State on December 11 when he was killed in a head-on collision with a light truck, according to police.
His two young children, who were in the car with him, were rushed to a Bloemfontein hospital for medical attention.
They have since been discharged.
His parents, Marian and Max, spoke at a public memorial service at the Gelvandale Stadium, where a concert was held in his honour.
“It is a big loss for us. Only God knows why,” Max said.
Junior King’s funeral will take place on Saturday.
Watch the memorial service:
The Herald
