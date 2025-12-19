WATCH | Memorial service of Junior King

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dancers from the King Dance Studio perform at the memorial service for rapper and dancer Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira at the Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday

The life of popular Kariega-born rapper and dancer Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira was celebrated at a memorial service in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The rapper was travelling on the N1 between Colesberg and Bloemfontein in the Free State on December 11 when he was killed in a head-on collision with a light truck, according to police.

His two young children, who were in the car with him, were rushed to a Bloemfontein hospital for medical attention.

They have since been discharged.

His parents, Marian and Max, spoke at a public memorial service at the Gelvandale Stadium, where a concert was held in his honour.

“It is a big loss for us. Only God knows why,” Max said.

Junior King’s funeral will take place on Saturday.

Watch the memorial service:

