Scores of arrests for drunk-driving in two days in Bay

INCREASED PRESENCE: Roadblocks are being conducted on Nelson Mandela Bay's roads to ensure a safer festive season for all

Within just two days, more than 30 people were arrested on charges of drunk-driving in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Acting Bay district police commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo welcomed the positive impact of the roadblocks as part of the SA Police Service’s festive season safety plan.

The operations were carried out in partnership with traffic services and other law enforcement agencies.

The arrests were made on Monday and Tuesday.

Ngalo said drunk-driving posed a serious threat to the safety of all road users and would not be tolerated.

“Motorists are urged to obey traffic laws, act responsibly and ensure they do not place their own lives or those of others at risk.

“The SAPS, together with all relevant law enforcement agencies, will continue to work closely together and maintain a strong presence on the roads to ensure a safer festive season for all communities in the Nelson Mandela Bay district.

“The SAPS calls on the public to co-operate with law enforcement officials and to report any criminal or reckless behaviour, as collective effort is key to keeping our roads and communities safe.”

The Herald