NewsPREMIUM

A year of firestorms for the diplomat-in-chief

Ronald Lamola has been handed one crisis after another by the hostile Trump administration - with some added spice from Rwanda

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

2025 - Ronald Lamola's defining year (Nolo Moima)

The cabinet minister who had the toughest year in 2025 could well be Ronald Lamola, who was at the sharp end of multiple crises with the US, a stand-off with a belligerent President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and the challenges of hosting the G20 summit.

“At a particular time in any revolution, there must be individuals who are tasked with certain responsibilities and in this regard, I am the one tasked with this one,” said Lamola, 42, who was only appointed minister of international relations and co-operation 18 months ago when the government of national unity was formed.

Lamola was quickly plunged into the deep end this year when President Donald Trump, in one of the first acts of presidency, signed an executive order early in February accusing South Africa of grabbing land from white farmers, supporting “bad actors” such as Hamas and Iran and persecuting white Afrikaners. Over the months the “persecution” charge morphed into waging “genocide”.

Read more here.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Police arrest mother who claimed children died after eating snacks bought from tuck shop

2

Scores of arrests for drunk-driving in two days in Bay

3

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

4

De Lille urges South Africans to help keep tourists safe amid international travel warnings

5

SA20 provides an intriguing test in a summer devoid of internationals