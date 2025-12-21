A year of firestorms for the diplomat-in-chief

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cabinet minister who had the toughest year in 2025 could well be Ronald Lamola, who was at the sharp end of multiple crises with the US, a stand-off with a belligerent President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and the challenges of hosting the G20 summit.

“At a particular time in any revolution, there must be individuals who are tasked with certain responsibilities and in this regard, I am the one tasked with this one,” said Lamola, 42, who was only appointed minister of international relations and co-operation 18 months ago when the government of national unity was formed.

Lamola was quickly plunged into the deep end this year when President Donald Trump, in one of the first acts of presidency, signed an executive order early in February accusing South Africa of grabbing land from white farmers, supporting “bad actors” such as Hamas and Iran and persecuting white Afrikaners. Over the months the “persecution” charge morphed into waging “genocide”.

The Herald