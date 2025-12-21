NewsPREMIUM

DA’s Starlink plan drawn up before election, document reveals

Confidential submission shows party proposed to bring Elon Musk’s company into SA market under a new government

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. (OJ Koloti)

The DA had set its sights on bringing Starlink into the South African market long before communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi’s directive last week to relax BEE policies in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

The Sunday Times has seen the DA’s confidential submission to the multiparty charter’s (MPC’s) national convention, which reveals that the party had plans to include Elon Musk’s low-orbit satellite company in 2023.

In the 11-page document, the DA proposed to the MPC — a coalition of opposition parties working to unseat the ANC — that a new government enlist Starlink to expand access to high-speed broadband internet and address regulatory barriers stifling business.

Read more here.

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Police arrest mother who claimed children died after eating snacks bought from tuck shop

2

Scores of arrests for drunk-driving in two days in Bay

3

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

4

De Lille urges South Africans to help keep tourists safe amid international travel warnings

5

SA20 provides an intriguing test in a summer devoid of internationals