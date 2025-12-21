Family wants answers from Dora Nginza after child’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GONE TOO SOON: Akeel Seripe died on December 15 at Dora Nginza Hospital

Grieving Kwazakhele parents believe that critical delays and alleged misdirection by staff at Dora Nginza Hospital may have been what ultimately cost their child his life.

The family is also questioning why hospital staff allegedly attempted to force Khanyisa Seripe to sign a certificate declaring her son, Akeel, 11, dead on arrival, despite only being at the hospital for 10 minutes.

Recounting the events that led up to Akeel being taken to Dora Nginza, Aganang Seripe said his son fell ill on Sunday December 14, and his mother bought him medication from a pharmacy after he had a bout of diarrhoea.

“On Monday evening, he fell sick again while he was watching TV on the couch.

“He asked for a glass of water from his mom, and when she was fetching it, he called out her name, and when she returned, he had passed out.”

Aganang said they had called an ambulance and, while waiting for it to arrive, decided to rush to Dora Nginza instead.

“When she was on the phone with the ambulance, they told her to perform CPR, which she did,” Aganang said.

After that, they rushed to the hospital.

Aganang claimed that when they arrived at the hospital, the first thing staff did at the casualty ward was to send Khanyisa to the maternity ward.

“When she arrived at the maternity ward, she was told she had been sent to the wrong place and was told to go to the emergency section, which was where they finally decided to take the child,” he said.

“When they took the child, it wasn’t even 10 minutes later that Khanyisa was given a death-on-arrival document.”

Khanyisa said she had used a private vehicle to get to the hospital because the ambulance had not arrived.

“When we got there, no-one was moving,” she said.

“But by the door at the casualty ward, they told me that because the child was under 12 years old, we must go to the maternity ward.

“We drove back to casualty, and there was no-one to assist.

“I had to find a bed for him to lie on, and I was helped by someone who had brought their own relatives to the hospital.

“She assisted in putting Akeel on the bed.

“Once we got him on the bed, we rushed him to the doctors, which is when everything else happened.”

Aganang said: “How can they, within 10 minutes, declare the child dead on arrival?

“My child’s death was negligence on their part because nobody attempted anything, even the basics of checking your blood pressure, you know, first-aid assist.

“Nothing was done, nothing of the sort.

“If resuscitation had been done, there’s a high chance Akeel would still be alive today.

“I don’t know if they were fed up with their shift, but it turned out that, because of the [alleged] negligence, our child passed away.”

Aganang alleged that following the death declaration, hospital staff requested that Khanyisa sign documentation confirming that the child was dead on arrival, which she refused.

Asked if Akeel had any underlying conditions which may have led to his death, Aganang said no.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department offered its sincerest condolences to the family for their loss.

“The child could not be triaged because he had already passed on.

“The parents were directed to the children casualty side, not [maternity].”

Describing his son, Aganang said Akeel was a top achiever at school and had just passed grade 5 at Dietrich Primary School.

“So he was smart because he was at the top of the grade.

“So even academically, he was excelling in school.

“He was a happy child.

“If you gave him a gadget or an app, he learnt how to use it.

“He was also part of the debate team.

“Ultimately, he wanted to be a doctor.”

Aside from wanting Dora Nginza to take accountability, Aganang said they were sharing their story to create awareness to prevent this from happening in future.

“Because from what I hear, it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

“We need to avoid this from happening, especially to kids, because when a child is taken to the hospital, they need immediate attention.

“You don’t send people to different wards.

“What happened to Akeel was not fair, especially because attempts weren’t made.

“If attempts were made, we would have accepted the situation, but it’s difficult to because there’s a gap in terms of care.

“The closure at this point is just justice.

“It doesn’t bring the child back, but at the same time, we also want to know that we fought for our kid, even though he’s no longer around, and for other children as well.”

Dietrich Primary School principal Chantel Milborrow said the school was extremely saddened by Akeel’s passing, describing him as a “quiet and lovely boy”.

“Akeel was a quiet, respectful and intelligent learner at our school, and his loss is deeply felt by his classmates, teachers, and all who had the privilege of knowing him,” Milborrow said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Akeel’s parents, siblings, grandparents and the entire family, as well as to his friends during this profoundly difficult time.

“May you find comfort in the love, prayers, and support surrounding you.”