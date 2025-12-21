‘Known suspect’ in DJ Warras murder to be arrested before Monday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A suspect linked to the killing of Johannesburg DJ Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, has been identified and will be arrested before Monday, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says.

Masemola disclosed this during the South African Police Service’s Safer Festive Season operations in Pretoria on Friday.

“With regard to the DJ Warras case, a suspect has been identified and he will be arrested before Monday, We will have the suspect arrested,” said Masemola.

“He’s a known suspect, but over the weekend, that suspect will be arrested,” he said.

Masemola dismissed claims of parallel investigations, saying law enforcement agencies were working together on the case.

“With regard to the investigation that you say, I’m not aware of Metro doing a parallel investigation, but we are working together,” he said.

Stock was shot dead on Tuesday outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg CBD.

The eight-storey apartment block had been contracted to Stock’s company, Imperium Ops, for security services.

Gauteng acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said investigators had reviewed CCTV footage showing a suspect approaching Stock before opening fire.

Police have described the suspect as a short African male with dreadlocks.

Kekana said cartridges had been found at the scene.

He also confirmed that Stock was in possession of his firearm at the time of the shooting and that nothing had been stolen, ruling out robbery as a motive.

Kekana said video footage also showed the suspect sitting near Stock’s vehicle while another individual who was dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform was also seen in the area.

He highlighted challenges linked to the building near the crime scene, noting that most of its occupants were unauthorised.

“There are allegations that Mr Stock was a co-owner of Zambesi House,” said Kekana, adding that investigations into the building’s ownership and its occupants were ongoing.

Stock’s memorial service was held in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday, where family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay tribute to him.

