Police launch manhunt for Bekkersdal tavern shooting suspects

Police have launched a manhunt for assailants who killed nine people and injured 10 others in a mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said the shooting took place at KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal just before 1am on Sunday.

“Gauteng serious and violent crime investigations, together with the crime detection tracing unit, have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a multiple shooting incident during the early hours in Bekkersdal,” said Sibeko.

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” said Sibeko.

Some of the victims were also shot randomly in the street while attempting to flee the attack.

Emergency services responded to the scene and those who sustained injuries were transported to nearby medical facilities.

Sibeko said police had mobilised extensive resources to investigate the attack.

“The police have mobilised all the necessary resources, including forensic crime scene management and crime intelligence. The motive for the shooting will be determined by the investigation,” she said.

At this stage, no suspects have been identified, and police have not disclosed any possible motive for the attack.

Investigations are ongoing, and the public are urged to come forward with any information that could assist police.

The Bekkersdal shooting is the second mass killing reported this month.

On December 6, gunmen attacked patrons at an illegal shebeen at a hostel in Saulsville, Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child.

TimesLIVE