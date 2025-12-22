AmaXhosa king warns traditional leaders to get houses in order

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu came hard on defiant and neglectful royals, abuse of liquor and absent fathers when delivering eulogy at the funeral of AmaKiti traditional community head Nkosi Amos Xolilizwe Zunguzane at Thwalimofu Great Place in near Elliodale on Saturday.

Speaking at the funeral of AmaKiti traditional community head Nkosi Amos Xolilizwe Zunguzane at Thwalimofu Great Place near Elliodale on Saturday, Sigcawu warned that those in defiance and neglect of their duties would face consequences.

He announced plans to collaborate with the provincial government to withhold salaries from negligent traditional leaders, emphasising the importance of their role in community development.

He said lawyers have been hired and that 2026 would be a year of action.

