AmaXhosa king warns traditional leaders to get houses in order

AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu delivered a scathing rebuke to traditional leaders who are failing their communities.
Speaking at the funeral of AmaKiti traditional community head Nkosi Amos Xolilizwe Zunguzane at Thwalimofu Great Place near Elliodale on Saturday, Sigcawu warned that those in defiance and neglect of their duties would face consequences.
He announced plans to collaborate with the provincial government to withhold salaries from negligent traditional leaders, emphasising the importance of their role in community development.
He said lawyers have been hired and that 2026 would be a year of action.
Read more here.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.