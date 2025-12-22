Christmas Drive taking Santa to where he’s rarely been before

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CHARITY DRIVE: Love Sport Africa founder Athi Mayinje (sitting next to Santa), says they are looking for a new Santa

Having helped shape the careers of several women Springbok rugby players, Gqeberha-based nonprofit Love Sport Africa is setting aside the rugby balls this Christmas.

Instead, it is delivering hope, toys and food parcels to children and families in disadvantaged communities through its sixth annual Christmas Drive.

On Christmas Day, Love Sport Africa will drive to areas in Motherwell, New Brighton and other areas to hand out toys to children as well as family packs containing food parcels and shoes while spreading hope.

NPO founder Athi Mayinje said the drive had become a standout highlight in their annual calendar.

“The theme around the Christmas drive is taking Santa to where he has never been.

“The drive started during Covid-19 as a way to bring back the Christmas cheer at a time when a lot of people were grieving and there was a lot of hurt in society.

“We viewed it as a perfect opportunity to bring light and cheer especially to children as well as the community that we serve.

“We also wanted children from informal settlements to feel special and to believe that dreams do come true,” Mayinje said.

He said they not only wanted to keep children from disadvantaged communities believing that dreams do come true, but also to bring relief to the holistic family.

The NPO collected non-perishable food items, preloved clothing, and other items from Nelson Mandela Bay residents.

Mayinje said during the year, they faced financial challenges and questioned if it would be successful.

He said they were shocked every time they completed one of their goals.

“The NPO is self-funded, we mostly rely on donations, which is the true essence of the drive that is people doing good for people.

“We do not have any key organisations or businesses that have sponsored us, but we have always been able to make it a success thanks to your everyday citizen.

“I do not know where we get our strength from, I have asked myself that question many times, but I would say it is the community of people around me that keeps pushing for us to have the drive,” Mayinje said.

In 2024, the NPO had 33 volunteers from all walks of life and held a successful Christmas drive.

The Herald