Eastern Cape coder’s journey from unemployment to YouTube success

SOUGHT-AFTER SKILLS: Matthew Msingathi, from Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape, is now developing Finenks, a free quoting and invoicing platform designed to support small businesses globally

For many young South Africans, the promise of education is simple — study hard, graduate, and employment will follow.

For Eastern Cape resident Matthew Msingathi, that promise proved painfully incomplete.

Between 2014 and 2023, his journey through unemployment, reinvention and eventual international recognition exposed a crucial truth about the modern job market, particularly in technology — qualifications alone are not enough.

Competence, Msingathi learnt, was the true currency.

Eventually, this led him to launch a YouTube channel to share his knowledge, initially focusing on printing tutorials before rebranding it as Coded Design to teach coding.

At the time Msingathi, who hails from Dimbaza, did not see the channel as a career move.

He has 5,930 subscribers.

After graduating with a diploma in software development, Msingathi entered the job market confident that his qualification would open doors.

Instead, he encountered repeated rejection, most often due to “lack of experience”.

Like many South African graduates, he had focused on being qualified rather than truly competent.

“I later realised this is not just an employment race, but a life race,” he said.

“The bottom is always crowded.”

In search of opportunity, he travelled across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng, yet still failed to secure a single developer role.

In hindsight, he believes the issue was not location, but mindset.

Compounding the challenge was the reality that the technologies he had studied were already outdated.

While he trained in Visual Basic, the industry had moved on.

What he only later understood was that while programming languages evolve, the underlying principles remain transferable and can be learnt independently.

The years without formal employment became a period of mental and personal development.

While studying IT at Walter Sisulu University’s Potsdam campus, Msingathi used part of his NSFAS allowance to buy Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

The book, along with As a Man Thinketh by James Allen and An Iron Will by Orison Swett Marden, introduced him to the power of mindset, discipline and belief.

These ideas shaped how he approached both life and work.

Applying these principles, Msingathi built a successful career in graphic design and printing, working with major brands in SA.

Over time, he reached a level of mastery where he felt there was little he could not design or produce.

That success prompted a critical question: if mindset and discipline worked in graphic design, could they work in software development as well?

The answer began to emerge through an unconventional path — YouTube.

He believed that consistent effort would eventually yield results.

Alongside this, he attempted several tech startups, most of which failed.

One such project led him to pitch a music-based web application to Siya Metane, also known as Slikour.

Though he did not secure the opportunity that followed, the interview process exposed significant gaps in his skills.

Rather than becoming discouraged, Msingathi treated the experience as a learning curve, returning to study what he could not yet do.

He continued producing YouTube content relentlessly, eventually uploading nearly 400 videos without monetisation or immediate reward.

His breakthrough came when he contacted Fyve, a South African music distribution app.

Asked to complete a technical challenge, he submitted a recorded video explaining his solution step by step.

The company reviewed the video on his channel and offered him a remote role as a front-end engineer, his first formal position in software development.

From there, momentum grew rapidly.

A video discussing the thought behind code went viral, attracting freelance clients, students and international attention.

A Canadian tech company later commissioned him to build a full mobile application.

He went on to create courses on Udemy, one of which was featured on freeCodeCamp, a platform with more than 11-million subscribers.

International work taught Msingathi that success in tech required more than technical ability.

Trust, integrity and character are just as important.

These experiences also gave him insight into bootstrapping and scaling tech startups.

Today, he is developing Finenks, a free quoting and invoicing platform designed to support small businesses globally.

Inspired by open-access tools such as VLC Media Player, the project prioritises impact over profit, aiming to make professional tools accessible to those who need them most.

For young South Africans struggling to find employment despite being qualified, Msingathi’s message is clear.

“Stop waiting for opportunities,” he said.

“Build the skills, take responsibility for your growth and design the life you want.”

The Herald