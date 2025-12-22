J-Bay’s ‘Man of Honour’ awaits world record verdict

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Terry Gibbon of Jeffreys Bay is no stranger to the record books.

At 58, he is the holder of two sit-up world records and pushed himself even further at the weekend when he attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the most sit-ups completed in 60 seconds.

And though he did manage to hit 80 sit-ups in a minute at Marina Martinique on Saturday during a fundraiser for Men of Honour — a Christian support group for men battling addiction and other issues — he must wait a few weeks for his effort to be verified for the record books.

The current record holder is Tejinder Singh, from India, who did 71 sit-ups in 60 seconds at the age of 50 in 2023.

While sticking to his exercise regimen, Gibbon attributed his passion to keep going to his faith, which, he said, had helped him to overcome his darkest moments.

“The main thing is, I do this to honour Jesus now,” he said.

“Because it’s a miracle that I’m still alive.

“I’ve been stabbed on numerous occasions.

“I’ve been in numerous accidents, all alcohol related.

“And it’s a miracle that I’m alive, and God’s obviously kept me alive for a reason.”

Johan Britz and John-Reece Evans acted as the independent judges on Saturday.

Britz said the final decision would be made in Germany.

“The video and scorecard will go to a professor in Germany to make the final decision,” he said.

A former paratrooper, Gibbon is used to maintaining a healthy and highly active lifestyle.

However, a serious knee injury, a broken leg that required surgery and a series of personal setbacks saw his life take a downward turn.

Gibbon said things changed when he devoted himself to his faith, and since 2022 he had been pursuing new records as a way of honouring God.

He holds the world record for the most sit-ups completed in one hour, after doing 2,547 — surpassing the previous record by 70.

During the same challenge, he also broke the world record for the most sit-ups completed in five minutes, setting a new mark of 305.

In November, Gibbon attempted the two-minute sit-up record, completing 131 sit-ups.

He has since submitted the video footage and the scorecard and is awaiting official confirmation.

He could now add two more records to his name — during his shot at the one-minute mark on Saturday, he is believed to have also surpassed the 30-second record by doing 41 sit-ups in that time.

These days, Gibbons said, he did a lot of light running on dunes, cycling and swimming to keep fit.

“Obviously, because I’ve got knee issues, I cannot do too much impact sports,” he said.

“And then, depending on the sit-up duration I’m training for, I normally train five to six days a week before the event.

“But on one of the days I will be doing speed sit-up training where I do as many as I can in one or two minutes.

“And the other day will be endurance training, where I train endurance for the duration of the event, whether it’s an hour event, a five-minute event, or a 10- or 30-minute event.

“I basically train just over that and build up my endurance. So it’s a combination of speed and endurance.”