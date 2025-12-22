Junior King’s lasting legacy hailed at emotional send-off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOLEMN MOMENT: Junior King’s parents, Max and Marian Ferreira, at the funeral held at the Father’s House Church in North End on Saturday

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie hailed Kariega-born rapper and dancer Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira’s vision, legacy and influence on a new generation, and urged young artists to honour him by becoming the best versions of themselves.

He was speaking at the funeral of Junior King at Father’s House Church in North End on Saturday.

McKenzie said he had not come to mourn, but to express gratitude to Junior King and his family for the role he had played in reshaping youth culture through dance.

He thanked King’s parents, sisters and children, describing him as a visionary who helped steer young people away from destructive influences.

Recalling 2016, McKenzie said PA MP Marlon Daniels had encouraged him to sponsor a dance competition at a time when singing contests dominated the scene.

He contributed R100,000 for the winner.

Junior King and PE’s Finest won the money.

Reflecting on their own upbringing, McKenzie said gangsters were once seen as role models but figures like Junior King had helped change that narrative.

He said Junior King represented discipline, creativity and leadership.

“You will never be the next Junior King, favour does not work like that, a man is anointed for a certain thing, try to be the best version of yourself,” McKenzie said.

The popular rapper and dancer died in a car crash between Colesburg and Bloemfontein in the Free State.

His two young children, who were in the car with him, were admitted to a Bloemfontein hospital.

They have since been discharged.

Junior King is survived by his parents, wife, five sisters, two brothers and four children.

In a heartwarming moment, Junior King’s son, Kye, said he was proud to say Junior King was his father, before reading his tribute.

He described his father as his favourite person.

“My dad was not just my dad. He was my best friend. My PlayStation buddy.

“We would always play together day and night. He would think he was winning even when I was winning.

“He was my dancing partner and sometimes my coach.

“We laughed together and had a lot of fun.

“I miss my dad. I miss his jokes, his hugs. I miss having my best friend around.”

Junior King’s older sister, Lucinda Windvogel, who stood alongside her siblings, said she had never imagined she would one day be called upon to speak at her younger brother’s funeral.

“We gather today with heavy hearts, yet with faith to honour and remember our baby brother or our big brother.

“Our protector, Junior [King] was kind, funny, hard working, with a big heart that touched many, very stubborn, but that is how he got his way.

“It always felt like he was our older brother, carrying responsibility with courage.

“Family gatherings will never be the same without you. They were never the same, even when you would be on the road.

“You brought the laughter, the jokes, the life. He was a real comedian.”

Junior King, 29, began his career as a dancer, collaborating with artists such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Costa Titch and Early B.

After gaining international recognition for his dancing, Junior King embarked on a musical career.

He also owned and ran the King Dance Studio in Kariega, teaching hundreds of children the art of dance.

Together with Kayla Peters, also known as Kay Medusa, Junior King’s music career took off with a bang in 2024, garnering millions of views on his YouTube channel.

Their biggest song to date was Ghetto.

Peters shared how proud she was during the 2025 Public Health Entertainment Awards in Paarl, where the duo won the majority of the awards.

“It is not nice for me to speak about him in the past tense, because his spirit will still be with us, he will still live in each one of us.”

The Herald