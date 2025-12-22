Mom vs son: Courts approached in bitter dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FAMILY FEUD: A family battle has landed up in court

A mother and her police officer son, unable to get along, have turned to the courts for protection orders against one another.

The two, who are not being named, were back in court on Monday.

In October, a magistrate issued a final protection order with a suspended warrant of arrest against the police officer, who has been accused of verbally abusing his 69-year-old mother.

He is also alleged to have threatened her life.

New Brighton magistrate Fundile Matoto confirmed that he had granted the order after officers at three police stations allegedly failed to assist the woman.

“I had to help her with the protection order,” Matoto said.

“I could not sit back and do nothing.

“After considering all the submissions, I granted it.”

The woman claimed she had tried several times in the past to get assistance from the New Brighton, Kwazakhele and Algoa Park police stations.

“I think officers at those police stations were either protecting my son or were influenced by him not to help me,” she said.

The son has denied the allegations.

He said he had tried to resolve their dispute and even suggested they consult the Family and Marriage Society of SA (FAMSA) — a nonprofit organisation dedicated to building strong families and relationships through professional counselling, education and support.

About two months ago, the man said he was almost arrested after his mother approached Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, alleging that he had breached the protection order granted against him.

“In court, the matter was [thrown out] because two witnesses who are social workers denied that I swore at and threatened [my mother],” he said.

“She wanted me to lose my job.

“But I love my mother. I want to reconcile with her.

“After that court case, someone said I could have her charged with perjury, but I would never do that.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that the officer held the rank of constable.

“The matter is being handled by the senior officers in the Nelson Mandela Bay district,” Beetge said.

“The complainant applied for a protection order at the Algoa Park police station.

“The matter is receiving all the necessary attention from the relevant departments such as psychosocial services that deal with such matters.”

According to court documents, the mother and son have been at loggerheads for several months.

The final protection order and warrant of arrest, which was held over, was granted by Matoto on October 14.

The suspended warrant, which was addressed to all police stations, followed an interim protection order granted by Matoto on April 3.

The woman had applied for the order on March 10.

The warrant states that its execution has been suspended until the son “breaches the conditions set out in the interim order”.

He was ordered not to emotionally, verbally or psychologically abuse his mother or damage her property in Missionvale.

In the meantime, the son has served his mother with his own notice for a counter protection order.

The mother confirmed that she was served by her son, accompanied by his colleagues.

The notice, stamped on October 14 — the same day the final protection order against him was granted — stated that the woman should attend court on December 22.

In court on Monday, the matter was postponed to February 2.

The son also filed an affidavit.

In the affidavit, he said on the day he was meant to oppose his mother’s protection order, he could not make it to court because he had just come off the night shift and had overslept.

“The reason for this application is because my mother continually abuses me, shouts at me, swears at me and spreads false information about me.

“She even went as far as opening a false criminal case against me stating that I contravened her protection order by swearing at her in the presence of social workers, which they denied.

“She also harassed me at work.”

In his April 8 application, he said his mother had a history of abusing him emotionally and verbally.

“The respondent and I don’t see eye to eye now because whenever I reprimand her for her wrongdoings she abuses me verbally and calls me all sorts of names,” he wrote.

“The respondent also goes to my workplace to speak ill of me to my superiors.

“She is at my workplace almost every day and I want her to stop that.”

He claimed his mother would arrive at his work to demand that he be arrested.

“My bosses are [allegedly] tired of the respondent’s constant visits and say we must sort out our private issues.”

He went further to allege that his mom had threatened to hire people to kill him.

He also asked the court to stop his mother from telling people that he was HIV-positive simply because he’d had TB in the past.

“I have a family to take care of. I can’t afford to lose my job,” he said.

The woman has denied the allegations.

She told The Herald that her life was in danger.

She said she had worked as a domestic worker in East London for many years after she left her village in Qonce due to “family-related issues”.

“I fled for my life,” she said.