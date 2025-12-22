Port St Johns hit by invasion of mysterious white millipedes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CREEPY CRAWLIES: The mysterious infestation of Port St Johns by millipedes has left experts stumped.

Environmental experts and specialists, including from Walter Sisulu University, have been dispatched to Port St Johns following an invasion of millipedes.

Authorities have described the situation as unprecedented, as the millipedes were white in colour.

Concerned OR Tambo district municipal bosses, meanwhile, have urged residents to remain calm and not use harmful chemicals to try to repel the crawling creatures from their households.

OR Tambo municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said on Thursday the matter was receiving urgent attention.

