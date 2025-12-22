News

Remaining 130 abducted Nigerian students have been released, president’s spokesperson says

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

More than 700 people have been abducted from schools in northwest Nigeria since December in a rash of kidnappings for ransom in the volatile region.
The students are among more than 300 pupils and 12 staff seized by gunmen from St Mary’s Catholic boarding school in Papiri village in the early hours on November 21. (123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang)

The remaining 130 Nigerian schoolchildren abducted in November from a Catholic school in Niger state have been released, President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson said on Sunday after one of the country’s biggest mass kidnappings of recent years.

“The remaining 130 schoolchildren abducted by terrorists have been released. They are expected to arrive in Minna on Monday and rejoin their parents for the Christmas celebration,” Bayo Onanuga said in a post on X.

“The freedom of the schoolchildren followed a military-intelligence driven operation.”

The students are among more than 300 pupils and 12 staff seized by gunmen from St Mary’s Catholic boarding school in Papiri village in the early hours on November 21.

A group of 50 children managed to escape at the time, the Christian Association of Nigeria has previously said, while Nigeria’s government said on December 8 it had managed to rescue 100 of those abducted.

Onanuga said the total of freed students stands at 230.

The abduction caused outrage over worsening insecurity in northern Nigeria, where armed gangs frequently target schools for ransom. School kidnappings surged after Boko Haram militants abducted 276 girls from Chibok in 2014.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

E-hailing driver among nine people killed in Bekkersdal mass shooting

2

Right on cue, Bloemendal’s queen of the table Ismail earns SA call-up

3

Police arrest mother who claimed children died after eating snacks bought from tuck shop

4

Scores of arrests for drunk-driving in two days in Bay

5

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay