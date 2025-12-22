South Africa adopts vaccination-led strategy to regain foot-and-mouth disease-free status

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Tara Roos

The department of agriculture has adopted a new policy direction on foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), designating South Africa’s national strategy as “FMD-free with vaccination” and mandating phased implementation across high-risk provinces from February 2026.

Announced by agriculture minister John Steenhuisen after a bosberaad in July, the move marks a shift from containment through movement restrictions to a vaccination-based framework aligned with the World Organisation for Animal Health’s progressive control pathway.

Its purpose is to restore confidence in export markets, stabilise the R80bn livestock industry and embed biosecurity as a statutory obligation under the Animal Diseases Act of 1984.

Steenhuisen confirmed that close to 950,000 animals have already been vaccinated using government‑procured stock and that the Botswana Vaccine Institute will supply 1‑million doses a month from January 2026.

Business Day