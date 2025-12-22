NewsPREMIUM

South Africa adopts vaccination-led strategy to regain foot-and-mouth disease-free status

Phased rollout from 2026 shifts policy toward vaccination, tighter controls and export recovery

Tara Roos

Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The department of agriculture has adopted a new policy direction on foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), designating South Africa’s national strategy as “FMD-free with vaccination” and mandating phased implementation across high-risk provinces from February 2026.

Announced by agriculture minister John Steenhuisen after a bosberaad in July, the move marks a shift from containment through movement restrictions to a vaccination-based framework aligned with the World Organisation for Animal Health’s progressive control pathway.

Its purpose is to restore confidence in export markets, stabilise the R80bn livestock industry and embed biosecurity as a statutory obligation under the Animal Diseases Act of 1984.

Steenhuisen confirmed that close to 950,000 animals have already been vaccinated using government‑procured stock and that the Botswana Vaccine Institute will supply 1‑million doses a month from January 2026.

