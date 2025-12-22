Three missing after vehicle swept away in Amanzimtoti floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three people are missing after the vehicle they were in was washed away during heavy rain on Sunday night in the Longacres Drive area in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

The search for the three continues after heavy rain battered the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday, leaving a trail of disruptions.

The search for the three continues after heavy rain battered the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday, leaving a trail of disruptions.

A heavy storm swept across parts of the south coast and inland, leaving flooded roads and waterlogged shopping centres in its wake.

The hardest-hit was Margate, where heavy rain pounded the area for several hours, with videos and images circulating on social media showing sections of Shelly Centre in Shelly Beach underwater.

According to messages and videos shared in the KZPA WhatsApp group, by Sunday mid-afternoon, several roads in and around Margate had begun to flood.

The storm also raged in other parts of the province. Further north, Empangeni also experienced heavy rainfall, with reports of flooded roads.

Most parts of KwaZulu-Natal are under an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain, which could lead to flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges and areas.

In addition, a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain has been issued, with heavy downpours expected to cause flooding in vulnerable areas.

A separate yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is also in place, with the potential for excessive lightning, strong, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail over populated areas.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli is expected to visit the affected areas on Monday.

