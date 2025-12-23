Bekkersdal shooting: death toll rises to 10 as cops say they have strong leads on two suspects

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have launched a manhunt after a mass shooting resulted in 10 people being killed at a tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand.

Authorities have confirmed that the 10th victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a group of armed men stormed into the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal in the early hours of Sunday and randomly opened fire on patrons. Some of the victims were shot in the street while attempting to flee the attack. An e-hailing driver who had just dropped off a client was also shot dead by the gunmen as they were fleeing the scene.

Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said investigators have identified two of the people suspected of being behind the shooting.

“We are following strong leads and we are confident that we will make a breakthrough in the case soon. We’ll arrest the suspects. So far two potential suspects have been identified and our team of investigators is tracing them,” he said.

Kekana appealed to the community to come forward with any information that could assist the police in solving the case.

TimesLIVE