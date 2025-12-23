DA to await police probe before weighing in on Bitou deputy mayor Kolwapi ‘firing gun’ at celebration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers says the party has noted allegations that Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi discharged a firearm at a cultural event. File photo.

The DA says it will wait for the investigation before commenting on Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi, who was caught on a viral video wielding what appeared to be a gun during a traditional celebration.

DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said the party had noted allegations regarding the discharge of a firearm at a cultural event.

“We do not condone the discharge of firearms in public under any circumstances. Two SAPS cases have been opened and the investigation is under way. We will await due process and will not comment further at this stage,” he said.

The DA is in a coalition with the Ikwezi Political Movement led by Kolwapi in the municipality, which includes Plettenberg Bay.

In a statement released after criticism of the viral video, Kolwapi denied wielding a firearm, claiming she was firing a toy gun in the air. She said it was unfortunate that the moment had been used by the ANC and “bogus so-called local community leaders” to score political points.

