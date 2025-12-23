Manamela sets up office to pave way for national higher education ombuds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has approved the establishment of a project management office to pave the way for a national ombuds for higher education.

The department said the decision followed extensive research and advice from the Council on Higher Education (CHE) which highlighted the need for an independent dispute resolution body and a sector wide complaints management system.

The CHE and the department had continued to receive a high number of complaints, many of which were not conclusively resolved.

The initiative is aimed at closing the gap through a more structured and fair process.

The project management office will oversee the establishment of the office of the national ombuds using an incubator model.

Manamela appointed Dr Marcia Socikwa, the department’s deputy director-general for university education, to lead the process over the next 24 to 36 months.

“During the incubation phase, the CHE will host the project management office and provide administrative support, including shared services, while the legislative framework needed to establish the national ombuds was developed,” said the department.

It said the national ombuds would create a fair, transparent and accessible mechanism for handling complaints across the sector.

However, it would not replace existing institutional ombuds offices at some universities.

Institutions’ internal complaint procedures would need to be followed and exhausted before matters could be referred to the national ombuds office.

The department said the national ombuds is expected to contribute to the democratisation and transformation of higher education, and the long-term stability of the sector.

“The establishment of the project management office aimed at creating the office of the national ombuds paves the way for institutionalising the resolution of challenges in the post-school education and training sector. This requires durable institutions that uphold justice, fairness and dialogue,” said Manamela.

“The move takes us closer to building such an institution, one that will protect the rights of all, de-escalate tensions and contribute to a stable and responsive higher education system.”

The department said it would continue working closely with the CHE and other stakeholders as the project management office advances the creation of the national ombuds for higher education.

TimesLIVE