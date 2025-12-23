Maswana brings SA sound to India’s Ruhaniyat Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the unmistakable voice of the late Mama Miriam Makeba, who carried SA’s sound onto the world stage, to Gqeberha’s own Dumza Maswana, the tradition of using music as a bridge between cultures continues to thrive.

Maswana, a locally based yet internationally recognised jazz musician, has recently followed in the footsteps of these musical trailblazers, taking SA’s indigenous sound to India while teaching and sharing the principles of ubuntu through performance.

He was among the artists selected to perform at the Banyan Tree’s TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) Ruhaniyat Festival, which in 2025 marked its 25th anniversary.

Founded to preserve, nurture, promote and propagate the rich heritage of the performing arts, the curated festival brings together diverse art forms from India and abroad.

Award-winning Maswana was chosen to be part of the prestigious festival alongside Pretoria-born musician Volley Nchabeleng.

Nchabeleng is a versatile multi-instrumentalist, composer and percussionist with at least 20 years’ experience touring the globe as an ambassador of African sound, sharing — and collecting — African indigenous instruments along the way.

“While I was there we went to four cities, we had five shows in different places, we travelled to Mumbai, New Delhi among other places,” Maswana said.

“The festival promotes indigenous music, so artists that get selected have excelled in indigenous music.”

The duo first performed in India in 2023 when the country hosted the G20 summit through IKS Cultural Consulting.

During that visit, Maswana performed at the G20 Cultural Working Group Orchestra, which featured more than 100 performers on stage.

Since then, the two have continued performing in India, including shows in February.

Their latest production was titled Ubuntu: The Spirit of Togetherness out of Africa, a concept Maswana said did not need to be consciously explained through theory.

“Ubuntu is not a concept, it is who we are, our sound, our being, we were brought up through it, so the only thing we did was to choose songs that best represented SA when it came to sound,” he said.

Maswana incorporated traditional elements into his performances, including playing the uhadi, a Xhosa traditional musical bow instrument.

“For instance I played uhadi, we sang and danced. I performed songs like Ndine Ndaba (I have news).

“Our language is one of the most interesting languages in the world, because of the clicks,” he said.

Beyond the music itself, Maswana said they made a point of contextualising their art.

“We told them where we come from, where our music comes from, so what was more difficult or the pressure we had was ... representing our cultures, our country well, which I believe we did,” he said.

Travelling with the festival for almost three weeks, Maswana said it was the longest time he had spent in India.

He described the audience response as deeply affirming, with many complimenting the tone of his voice and some even asking him to teach them how to pronounce isiXhosa clicking words.

He said he appreciated how Indian audiences listened to his music without attempting to compare him to other artists.

While such comparisons did not offend him, he said they could detract from an artist’s individuality and body of work.

Proud to educate people from different countries about South African culture, heritage and isiXhosa — much like the late Makeba did — Maswana said being a cultural ambassador had always been his dream.

“It has always been a dream. I saw artists from my time like Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa [Mazwai] being called to perform overseas.

“I always wondered what they did when they got there. It just makes me so happy to represent my country and culture,” he said.

“In every show, we collaborated with all the artists that were there. I had a collaboration with an Italian artist too, which was really amazing,” Maswana said.

