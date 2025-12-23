Tributes pour in for vibrant journalist Veronica Fourie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tributes continue to flood in for award-winning journalist Veronica Fourie who lost her battle with cancer this week, leaving behind a legacy as bold as the colours she wore.

She was 65.

Fourie, a beloved mother and grandmother, had faced the world with grace, wisdom, and a signature slash of red lipstick despite undergoing treatment.

She instead turned her private struggle with ovarian cancer into a public lesson in dignity.

Fourie died in an ambulance on her way to hospital on Monday morning.

She leaves behind her daughter, Erika Ferreira, and son-in-law Dawson, her son Dr Ruhan Fourie, and two grandchildren Yula and Heston Jr Ferreira.

Ferreira said December 18 was meant to be the last chemotherapy session for her mother.

When she last saw her the day before, she seemed fine and in good spirits.

They had expected to see the side effects of her chemo on the third and fourth day, when she would usually feel ill.

Fourie’s friend, Soria Swart, had taken her for her final session.

“On Sunday she slept the whole day. I phoned a couple of times but was unable to speak to my mom,” Ferreira said.

“A friend eventually answered and said she had not slept well the Saturday night so she was tired.

“On Monday morning, the friend staying with her called us to say my mom had asked for a cup of tea and when [the friend] returned to the room, she was unresponsive.”

An ambulance was called and paramedics responded swiftly.

Fourie was living out her retirement in Jeffreys Bay.

“They tried everything but could not get a pulse. She passed away at about 9.30am.

“It is horrible, because we do not know exactly what went wrong,” Ferreira said.

Before finding out that she had cancer, Fourie had been in good health.

She retired five years ago and relocated from Kariega to Jeffreys Bay.

Ferreira said Fourie had a wonderful time in Jeffreys Bay while freelancing as a journalist for the Kouga Express, where she also wrote a weekly column titled “Veronica Vertel (tells)”, about her thoughts and experiences.

“Her name could not have been any bigger in the paper, and she loved it. She loved attention.

“But she also loved cheering others on, she had a vibrant personality.

“She always made people laugh, even through her treatment.

“After her first chemo session, she lost her hair. But it did not faze her because she loved wearing hats so much.

“Just last weekend she was at a family wedding and danced. She made every moment count,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira said she was very close to her mother, describing her as a friend.

She went on to follow in her mother’s footsteps to become a journalist.

In 1988, Fourie worked at The Herald.

In 1989, she was involved in a car crash just outside Kariega and her two-year-old daughter died.

“My mother broke her arm, legs, ribs. She was badly injured and the doctors said she would never be able to walk again.

“It was a terrible time in our life. I was nine years old.

“So when the news of her cancer came, she said it would not be as bad as losing a child.”

After a her stint at Die Oosterlig and later Die Burger Eastern Cape, she worked at the SABC and won numerous awards.

Former SABC journalist, colleague and friend Janine Lee said she received the heartbreaking news on Monday via a group WhatsApp chat started by Fourie to update her family and loved ones about her recovery.

She said she was devastated and still in disbelief that her longtime friend had died.

“I am still trying to process it.

“We spent 25 years together in the SABC office and it was such a nice time. It was like a little family,” Lee said.

They had met around the time of the first democratic elections in 1994 as colleagues, both newly employed at the SABC offices in Gqeberha.

They quickly became close friends, with Fourie calling Lee “Tshomi” (friend) and Lee calling Fourie “007″ because they were always playing tricks on their colleagues.

Lee explained how Fourie, who had started off as a qualified teacher, ended up being a journalist and excelled at writing human interest stories.

“The tragedy [of losing her toddler] gave her a skill when it came to human interest stories.

“I think her personal loss gave her that special skill in dealing with those types of stories,” Lee said.

As a friend, Lee said, Fourie was a thoughtful person.

She would always remember her for her quirky sayings, such as “put on your lipstick, put on your hat, and just get on with it”.

Fourie also played a mentorship role to many young journalists starting out in the field.

Bettie Giliomee-Rossouw, general manager of EP Media which publishes the Kouga Express, said she first met Fourie as a young journalist when she started working at Die Oosterlig in 1992.

By that time, Fourie already had ample experience.

She said Fourie had been working for them as a correspondent for the past three years.

“She was an excellent journalist who won many awards, especially during her time at the SABC.

“She also wrote beautiful columns about her experiences. She was just a very joyful, bubbly person and a wonderful friend,” Giliomee-Rossouw said.

The Herald news editor Kathryn Kimberley said Fourie would always be remembered not only for her contribution to journalism, but for her larger-than-life personality and ability to light up any room.

“I covered many court stories with Veronica during my years as a court reporter and she had the remarkable ability to make people feel comfortable in the most unpleasant circumstances.

“She lived life for her children and grandchildren, never forgot a friend’s birthday, and always had a big smile and open arms.”

Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on January 5 at the Jeffreys Bay Dutch Reformed Church complex.

