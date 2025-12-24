Author calls youth to faith in ‘Jesus In The Kallid Times’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PAGES OF HOPE: Gregory Stephenson with a copy of his debut book, 'Jesus In The Kallid Times'

At 51, Gqeberha-born Gregory Stephenson has laid bare his faith, his memories and his convictions in his debut book, Jesus In The Kallid Times — a prophetic, Christ-centred reflection rooted in the lived realities of the coloured community.

Through a blend of storytelling, imagery and spiritual insight, the book confronts some of society’s most painful realities.

“Through story, imagery and spiritual insight, it confronts social ills such as poverty, violence, addiction and the loss of the sacred,” Stephenson said.

At its core, he explained, the message was one of presence and hope.

“It always points to Jesus as present, personal and active in our communities.”

Stephenson’s own life journey is deeply interwoven with the themes of the book.

Born in Schauderville in the northern areas, he lived there for nearly three decades.

“I returned again in 2017 for several years and have since moved back to my family home in Central,” he said.

Jesus In The Kallid Times is his first published work, a project he described as being driven by a strong spiritual calling.

“This is my debut book. The book was born out of a prophetic conviction — to speak boldly and honestly, yet with hope.

“It calls out our social brokenness not with condemnation, but with conviction.”

Rather than presenting Christ as distant or removed from everyday hardship, the book intentionally places Jesus in familiar spaces.

“It invites every reader to encounter Christ as one who will still walk our streets and call us His own,” Stephenson said.

The message, he added, was one of transformation.

“It calls for introspection, repentance and renewal, offering a vision of hope amid the brokenness of everyday life.”

A strong focus of Stephenson’s work is the youth, whom he believes hold the key to restoring communities.

He urges young people in particular to turn to faith.

Central to his message is reassurance.

“Jesus has not abandoned his people and communities.

“Even in our brokenness He remains present, offering dignity, healing and hope.”

Reflecting on the book launch, Stephenson described it as a meaningful and spiritual gathering.

“The book launch was great. Though I would have loved a larger turnout, those who attended were meant to be there.”

To complete the book, Stephenson stepped away from the retail sector.

His work now centres mainly on retreats and motivational talks, particularly at schools in the northern areas.

“While I have business qualifications, my training in youth ministry and my passion for serving young people remains my greatest inspiration,” he said.

“I love to work with the youth. It is my passion and I am available to serve them at any time.”

Stephenson believes early intervention and positive guidance can bring lasting change.

“The youth are the future and if we nurture them at a young age, our communities will turn out for the better.

“Imparting positivity in children from a young age will go far in restoring healthy neighbourhoods.”

Though Jesus In The Kallid Times is his first book, Stephenson said it was only the beginning.

“I am currently busy with my second book. I will reveal the title in due course.”

Jesus In The Kallid Times is available directly from Stephenson and via his online store at gbsvisionworks.com. It retails at R250.

“I have written a special Christmas addition insert that draws on a Christmas memory and healing for the reader.”

The Herald