Patty Butterworth steps down as Plett Tourism CEO

NEW CHALLENGES: Patty Butterworth leaves Plett Tourism at the end of December and will focus instead on her own business (none)

After 13 years championing Plett Tourism and shaping its identity with enduring slogans such as “Plett it’s a feeling,” Patty Butterworth, who helped steer the town’s economy through the Covid-19 pandemic, will mark her final Christmas as the organisation’s chief executive.

Butterworth, who made a strong impact in the Plettenberg Bay tourism industry, will officially leave her position at the end of December.

She plans to grow her own business, Mediaboxx, which focuses on hospitality, media and marketing consulting.

When Patty stepped in as the CEO, she believed that all residents should make a difference where they live.

She made it her mission to champion inclusivity while urging the community to take an active role in preserving the town’s culture, biodiversity and natural heritage.

To her, it did not matter what route people took to make a positive change as long as they started somewhere and focused some energy on uplifting others.

“I started my relationship with the Plett Tourism Association in 2012, when the association was first established as a formal entity,” she said.

“I sat on the original board as the accommodation representative.

“I was then working as the administrator of the Plettenberg Bay Accommodation Association.

“I resigned as a board member and was hired as the marketing and public relations manager of the Plett Tourism Association.

“In October 2020, I was asked to step in as the acting CEO during the height of the pandemic.

“We had already seen the resignation of two CEO’s between 2019 and 2020, and there was a great need to maintain the status quo of the industry under a stressful and uncertain time.”

Butterworth’s passion for media and eagerness to prove herself as a groundbreaking media consultant, now a CEO, encouraged her to work with residents.

She said after stepping in as the CEO, she noticed the tourism industry was ready for change and was prepared to accept new and exciting ideas that focused on inclusive, eco-friendly and sustainable tourism initiatives.

“I wanted the industry to welcome a more inclusive attitude towards the future of tourism — Pink Travel, Afrocentric Travel, and to focus on non-traditional tourist profiles for Plett,” she said.

Some of the projects she was involved in include a focus on Pink Travel — the LGBTQ+ travel market, “Plett Feel the Love”; bringing the trail industry together under the “Plett Trails”; and the “Plett Ocean Festival” which is focused on the coastline, waterways and marine life in Plett.

Rob Smith, a resident who helped the town get recognised as one of the world’s 10 Whale Heritage Sites, said he had known Butterworth for more than 10 years.

“Patty was a huge help and a great supporter of applying for the accreditation.

“She continued to be a very great partner in promoting the initiative and Plettenberg Bay,” he said.

The accreditation process for Plettenberg Bay involved a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation.

A distinguished international panel comprising conservationists, marine scientists and ecotourism authorities required compelling evidence of the unwavering commitment of various stakeholders in Plettenberg Bay to the preservation of the surrounding ocean and coastal areas.

Plett Tourism was one of the stakeholders which supported the initiative.

Butterworth, who established the company in 2010, said it was time to reconnect with family and friends in the US and expand her consulting business to include exposure in the US market for her SA clients.

The Herald