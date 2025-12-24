Sisters turn Nelson Mandela Bay into treasure island with hidden vouchers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PLAYING SANTA: Sisters Tamryn and Jessica McFadzean are trying to break the barriers of traditional marketing

Sisters Tamryn and Jessica McFadzean have turned Nelson Mandela Bay into a treasure island, with adults and children rushing to hunt down hidden vouchers scattered across the metro.

What started as a way to market their company, Social Hands Marketing, has evolved into a festive campaign that has seen the siblings partner with several local brands to spread cheer while shaking up traditional marketing methods through creative use of social media.

Jessica said they had not initially focused on marketing their own business, which led to the realisation that it was time to promote themselves.

They wanted a campaign that stood apart from conventional advertising.

“We wanted to find something that was more interactive than your usual adverts. This is a campaign that is engaging for everybody,” she said.

“People can physically get into their cars to go see the marketing in person and in real life.

“It is not like traditional marketing which would be on your screen.”

The campaign, called Stick and Seek, began in early October, with cash placed underneath their branded stickers — something they believed would appeal to everyone.

For the festive season, starting on December 15, they launched the Stick and Seek Santa Edition.

While vouchers were previously hidden once a week, the Santa edition includes a voucher giveaway every day until Christmas Day.

Wanting to incorporate a Christmas theme, Tamryn said they approached businesses which then sponsored vouchers.

She said that with so much traditional advertising already in circulation, they were determined to find a different approach.

The campaign effectively merges their marketing skills to promote both their own company and local businesses, many of which struggle to navigate the complexities of social media platforms.

“People do not open their TikTok or Instagram and go look for us. They want to see something fun and authentic,” Tamryn said.

“That is why businesses a lot of the time struggle on social media, because they try to forcefully sell their product or services.

“We basically tried to find a way to get our name out there and get brand exposure.

“To get some feel-good associated with our logo, we came up with the idea of putting money behind it — and now we have the benefit of seeing people get excited when they find it.”

Some of their videos have garnered significant attention, with views reaching 250,000 on Facebook alone, and others attracting at least 840,000 views on TikTok.

The city has been abuzz with eager treasure hunters.

“At the beginning we thought we were doing well, but in the last week were like, OK now we are really doing well,” Tamryn said.

“We have people of all ages participating, we have seen grown men in business suits on their hands and knees looking for the sticker or gift.

“We have people bringing their children on a treasure hunt.”

The sisters have been running their marketing company for five years, growing primarily through word of mouth.

Reflecting on their experience in the metro’s marketing scene, Tamryn said it could be challenging due to the city’s size and the conservative mindset of some clients.

“For example, we have some really traditional clients where if we had to pitch an idea like this to them, they might not want to do it,” she said.

She noted that cities such as Cape Town, as well as countries abroad, had already begun seeing and reaping the benefits of social media advertising.

Tamryn said their goal was to break through the ceiling of traditional marketing in the Bay, adding that their simple campaign had sparked excitement and could shift how people viewed brands.

“When people open the vouchers, they are already in a good mood and the company name gets that association,” she said.

“Marketing is really about evoking a lot of emotion and this is a really great way to do that, they are excited because they are receiving something back.”

Some of the sponsored prizes include a full spa day package from The Royal Thai Gardens, a R10,000 voucher for a two-night stay at a lodge, boat cruises showcasing the Bay’s marine life, and food vouchers from outlets such as Jacks Bagels and Muse Restaurant.

“In between, we have been hiding our cash vouchers. It keeps people wondering what they are going to find,” Tamryn said.

