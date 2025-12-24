SIU freezes property linked to late actor Presley Chweneyagae in NLC corruption case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Late actor Presley Chweneyagae's property has been frozen after an investigation by the SIU.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has frozen a residential property linked to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae, his spouse and several co-respondents as part of an investigation into alleged corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

A preservation order has been granted by the Special Tribunal to protect public funds allegedly diverted from an NLC grant intended to uplift young artists.

The order prevents the sale, transfer, leasing or disposal of a house in Hesteapark, Pretoria, pending the outcome of civil proceedings the SIU intends to institute within 60 court days.

According to the SIU, the property was allegedly purchased using about R889,000 syphoned from a R15m NLC grant earmarked for youth arts programmes.

Chweneyagae died on May 27, at the age of 40, after experiencing breathing problems.

The preservation order, issued by judge M Victor on December 18, is directed at Charlaine Christinah Chweneyagae, in her personal capacity and as executrix of her late husband’s estate, as well as Alfred Muzwakhe Sigudla, the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, Domestic Baboon, and other respondents.

The SIU alleges the grant was approved for the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, represented by Sigudla, and that funds were subsequently channelled through Domestic Baboon, a company solely owned by the late Chweneyagae, before being used to acquire the private residence.

The SIU said the preservation order is part of its mandate to safeguard public funds and prevent the dissipation of assets suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities while legal proceedings are under way.

The investigation falls under Proclamation R32 of 2020, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which authorises the SIU to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration at the NLC and to recover financial losses suffered by the state.

Under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, the SIU is empowered to institute civil proceedings in the high court or the Special Tribunal to recover misappropriated funds and set aside unlawful transactions.

Any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible prosecution.

TimesLIVE