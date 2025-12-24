Third suspect arrested for Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A third suspect was arrested for the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown.

Thamsanqa Mthembu, 33, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

The matter was remanded to March 3, and he remains in custody along with his co-accused, Sithembile Xungu, 33, and Ayabulela Busakwe, 31.

Brown, 47, who was stationed at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, was shot in the driveway of her home in Loton Street, Young Park, at about 3pm on July 31 while still seated in her vehicle.

It is believed her assailants, four men wearing masks, had followed her from court in a VW Polo.

Mthembu was arrested by the Economic Protected Resources, National Priority Violent Crime of the Hawks, Bloemfontein Flying Squad, and Bloemfontein K9 unit.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Mthembu was arrested on Saturday at 7.45pm on the N1 near Bloemfontein.

“His apprehension follows a meticulous, coordinated, intelligence-led, inter-provincial operational deployment.

“The police members effected the arrest after receiving verified operational intelligence information, indicating that the suspect was attempting to evade justice by fleeing from the Eastern Cape.

“This decisive intervention was the direct result of robust investigative leadership and seamless operational synergy between the Eastern Cape Hawks investigators and the Free State operational units.

“The suspect was immediately detained at the Welkom police station for formal processing.

Mhlakuvana said that, upon Mthembu’s arrest, he was found in possession of three cellphones.

“Further investigation established that the suspect has an outstanding case under the Kwazakhele police in Gqeberha, relating to an attempted murder.

The Hawks’ acting provincial head, Brigadier Venessa Shantelle Hastings, commended the team for the enormous work done in ensuring that the suspect has been brought to book to face the mighty arm of the law.

The Herald