Developer wins court interdict halting Fish River Resort renovations in lease dispute

A company locked in a protracted contractual dispute over the Fish River Resort has secured a court interdict halting all development at the once-luxury destination, more than a year after it was removed from the site.
The ruling comes despite a US-based investment group, Joktel, hosting a sod-turning ceremony in November and announcing ambitious plans to redevelop the resort.
These included expanding the hotel from 126 to 250 rooms, revamping the Gary Player-designed golf course and constructing a water park.
Joktel, working with Vuyokazi Batana’s Ezamatshawe company, also announced plans to reopen the dilapidated resort as the Joktel Fish River Resort by February 2026.
A website for the project has already been launched.
However, developer Xoliswa Daku, of the Daku Group, approached the high court in Makhanda seeking an interdict to stop the proposed development.
