Developer wins court interdict halting Fish River Resort renovations in lease dispute

An American based company has ambitious plans to reopen the once iconic Fish River Resort by February 2026. The uncertainty surrounding the land claim and financial pressure led to the closure of the Fish River Resort in 2017.

A company locked in a protracted contractual dispute over the Fish River Resort has secured a court interdict halting all development at the once-luxury destination, more than a year after it was removed from the site.

The ruling comes despite a US-based investment group, Joktel, hosting a sod-turning ceremony in November and announcing ambitious plans to redevelop the resort.

These included expanding the hotel from 126 to 250 rooms, revamping the Gary Player-designed golf course and constructing a water park.

Joktel, working with Vuyokazi Batana’s Ezamatshawe company, also announced plans to reopen the dilapidated resort as the Joktel Fish River Resort by February 2026.

A website for the project has already been launched.

However, developer Xoliswa Daku, of the Daku Group, approached the high court in Makhanda seeking an interdict to stop the proposed development.

