Israel says it will respond to Hamas ‘violation’ of Gaza truce, Hamas official denies

A worker clears rubble inside the Great Omari Mosque, which was damaged by Israeli shelling during the war, in Gaza City, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Wednesday of violating the Gaza ceasefire by refusing to disarm, and said Israel would retaliate after a military officer was wounded by what the military described as a bomb.

In a speech at a graduation ceremony for Air Force pilots, Netanyahu mentioned the attack in Rafah, part of Gaza where Israeli forces still operate, and said Hamas had made clear it had no plan to disarm as foreseen under the October truce deal.

“Israel will respond accordingly,” he said.

The Israeli military earlier said that an explosive device had detonated against a military vehicle in the Rafah area and that one officer had been lightly injured.

Hamas denied responsibility. The blast was “caused by bombs left behind by the enemy that had not exploded previously, and we have informed the mediators of this”, said Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi in an X post.

An Israeli delegation met officials from mediating countries in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss efforts to return the remains of the last Israeli hostage, police officer Ran Gvili, from Gaza, Netanyahu’s office said later on Wednesday.

The delegation included officials from the Israeli military, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service and the Mossad intelligence service.

A 20-point plan issued by US President Donald Trump in September calls for an initial truce followed by steps towards a wider peace. So far, only the first phase has taken effect, including a ceasefire, release of hostages and prisoners, and a partial Israeli withdrawal.

Trump’s plan ultimately calls for Hamas to disarm and have no governing role in Gaza, and for Israel to pull out. Hamas has said it will hand over arms only once a Palestinian state is established, which Israel says it will never allow.

Violence has subsided but not stopped since the Gaza truce took effect on October 10, with the sides regularly accusing each other of violating the ceasefire. Gaza’s health ministry says Israel has killed more than 400 people in the territory since the ceasefire went into effect. Three Israeli soldiers have been killed in militant attacks.

Hamas “openly declares it has no intention of disarming, in complete contradiction to President Trump’s 20-point plan”, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Israel severely weakened in strikes last year that also ended in a US-brokered truce, also had no intention to disarm “and we are addressing that as well”.

Israel still needs to settle accounts with Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen as well as Iran itself, he added.

“As these old threats change form, new threats arise morning and evening. We do not seek confrontations, but our eyes are open to every possible danger,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump next week, mainly to discuss the next phase of the US president’s Gaza plan.

Hamas said in a statement later on Wednesday that a delegation led by its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya had discussed Gaza with Turkey’s foreign minister in Ankara.

Al-Hayya warned against what he described as the continuation of Israeli violations of the ceasefire, saying they were aimed at hindering the move to the next phase of the ceasefire deal.

