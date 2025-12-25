Tourist industry basks in sunny outlook

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Government seeks to boost international arrivals from 8.9 million to 15 million by 2029

South Africa’s tourism sector heads into the festive peak with renewed momentum, backed by a new public-private growth plan and enhanced safety measures aimed at boosting arrivals and traveller confidence.

This week, the cabinet approved the tourism growth partnership plan, a five-year roadmap developed jointly by the government and the sector “to unlock tourism’s potential as a driver of inclusive economic growth and job creation in South Africa”.

The plan sets ambitious targets for 2029, including boosting foreign tourist arrivals from 8.9-million to 15-million and foreign tourist spend from R92bn to R115bn a year.

The plan also sets steps to raise annual domestic trips from 40-million to 45-million and to grow direct tourism employment from 750,000 to 1-million direct jobs, and total tourism employment to 2.3-million jobs.

Accounting for 8.9% of GDP, tourism is a key pillar of South Africa’s economy.

“We welcome this ambitious and practical plan, which will allow the tourism sector to take its place as a leading sector of the economy,” said the chair of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Jerry Mabena.