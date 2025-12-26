Brother arrested over fatal stabbing of sibling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man was killed after an argument with a sibling on Christmas Eve. Stock photo.

Police arrested a Limpopo man on Christmas Day for allegedly stabbing and killing his brother, who had just returned home from Gauteng for the festive season.

According to police, the brother, 35, returned to Shigamani Village in Malamulele on Wednesday night.

Soon after arriving, he got into a heated argument with his sibling, 31, while their two sisters attempted to calm the situation, said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“During the argument, the suspect allegedly armed himself with an object and stabbed the deceased in the upper body. The victim collapsed, and the suspect fled the scene,” Ledwaba said.

A neighbour transported the injured brother to a local healthcare facility. Police and emergency medical services were summoned, but he was later certified dead, said Ledwaba.

“Following investigations, the suspect… was traced and arrested on Thursday… at 7am at Mphambo Village, after members of the community alerted police. The suspect is expected to appear before the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Monday, December 29, facing a charge of murder. Investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.

TimesLIVE