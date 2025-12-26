Man missing at Glen Eden while Good Samaritans rescue Port Alfred swimmer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to two separate drowning incidents along the Eastern Cape coastline on Christmas Day — one involving a missing swimmer at Glen Eden near East London, and another in which bystanders helped save a man in distress at Kelly’s Beach in Port Alfred.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the East London duty crew was activated at 11.47am on Thursday, 25 December, after reports of a drowning in progress at Glen Eden. Rescue crews launched a rescue craft and were joined on the scene by Eastern Cape Health EMS, the EMS/AMS Skymed helicopter and a private fixed-wing aircraft.

“A search commenced for a local 24-year-old male who had gone missing in the water while swimming with a male family member who reached the shore safely after it appears they may both have been caught in rip currents,” Lambinon said.

Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search — which stretched beyond the backline and as far as Gonubie — no sign of the missing swimmer has been found. Police K9 Search and Rescue, Water Policing and Diving Services and a mounted unit are continuing search operations.

“Thoughts and care are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” Lambinon said.

In a separate incident earlier that morning, NSRI Port Alfred crews were activated at 7.45am on Thursday following reports of a drowning in progress at Kelly’s Beach. A local man, believed to be 29, got into difficulty shortly after entering the water and appeared to be caught in rip currents.

“A couple from Durban, staying with family in Port Alfred, noticed the man get into distress. The husband entered the water to assist, followed by his wife, who was armed with the NSRI pink rescue buoy stationed at Kelly’s Beach, while a young man also entered the water to help,” Lambinon said.

“Together, assisted by the pink rescue buoy, they were able to get the casualty safely to the beach.”

On arrival, NSRI crews, lifeguards, police and paramedics treated the man, who was taken to hospital in a stable condition for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms.

Lambinon praised the actions of the bystanders.

“The Good Samaritans are commended for their efforts, which contributed to saving the life of the casualty,” he said, adding that NSRI pink rescue buoys have been credited with saving 231 lives in bystander rescues since the programme’s launch in 2017, with no harm reported to rescuers using the devices.

The NSRI has urged beachgoers to remain cautious around rip currents during the festive season and to make use of rescue buoys and lifeguards where available.

Daily Dispatch