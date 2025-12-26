Pit latrines persist at some schools despite near-completion of Safe sanitation drive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is hown the new toilets at Tsholetsega public school in Kagiso west of Johannesburg, in this November 20215 file photo. Picture.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has confirmed that despite the near‑completion of the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (Safe) initiative, pit latrine toilets remain in certain public schools.

In a written reply to parliament, she explained that the persistence of these facilities reflects systemic implementation challenges, including incomplete audits, contractor failures and donor project delays, rather than a lack of policy intent.

The Safe programme was formally launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on August 14 2018 as a national intervention to address unsafe sanitation in schools.

Conceived after a rapid audit revealed that thousands of schools either lacked sanitation entirely or relied on unsafe pit latrines, its primary goal was to ensure that every learner in South Africa had access to safe, dignified and appropriate sanitation facilities, thereby giving effect to constitutional rights to dignity, health and education.

Safe was structured as a partnership between the government, the private sector and civil society, co-ordinated by the department of basic education with support from the National Education Collaboration Trust and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Its objectives were clear: eradicating pit latrines and replacing them with modern, safe toilets by mobilising donor and corporate funding to supplement state resources; creating sustainable maintenance systems to prevent regression; and embedding community oversight through tools such as the Safe Schools App.

