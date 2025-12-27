Police seek family of man left at Livingstone Hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are searching for the family of an unidentified man who died from stab wounds after being dropped off at Livingstone Hospital by his family.

The man is described as coloured and believed to be between 30 and 35 years old.

He was dropped off on Sunday.

Those who brought him to the hospital disappeared without giving a name.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said preliminary information showed the man was left at the hospital at around 1:45pm.

“The deceased was dropped at the hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen by an alleged family member.

“The medical staff requested the family to open a file while they were busy treating the man.

“The family then disappeared from the hospital without providing any further information.

“The deceased later succumbed due to his injuries,” Janse van Rensburg.

Janse van Rensburg said the man was wearing a white skipper top with a zip.

He has a small beard on his chin and a thin moustache.

He is slender in build and has no visible tattoos, scars, or piercings.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the deceased is urged to contact the Gelvandale police on 082-442-1816 or their nearest police station.

The Herald