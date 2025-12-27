Policeman, firefighter, paramedic and 2 teachers among 102 arrested in KZN Day of Goodwill road blocks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 100 people were arrested in road blocks in Groutville on the north coast, Margate and Port Shepstone on the south coast and in Newcastle on the Day of Goodwill.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said he was happy with the reduction in road accidents, which he said was linked to the #NenzaniLaEzweni campaign aimed at rooting out those running foul of road safety laws.

Arrests on Friday for drunk driving included:

38 motorists in Margate and Port Shepstone, including a 74-year-old driver

32 people in Newcastle, including a policeman, firefighter, paramedic and two teachers; and

32 motorists in Groutville, KwaDukuza.

“The level of commitment displayed by our highly energised team from RTI is unmatched. The people of KZN are encouraged by this loyalty to serve this province by RTI. We offer to sustain #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation until the Easter and beyond.

“We thank traffic officers from Ray Nkonyeni local municipality, KwaDukuza local municipality as well as SAPS. We salute the national traffic police for augmenting #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation," Duma said.

TimesLIVE