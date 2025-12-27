Seven dead in N4 head-on crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seven people were killed in a horrific head-on crash on the N4 toll road between Belfast and Machadodorp in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning

Seven people died in a head‑on collision between two cars on the N4 toll road between Machadodorp and Belfast in the early hours of Saturday

One passenger was seriously injured and taken to Belfast hospital.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie said the cause of the accident is still under investigation, but preliminary indications point to dangerous overtaking and excessive speed as possible factors.

He reiterated the province’s call for motorists to be extremely vigilant, especially at night when visibility is reduced. He also urged drivers to take regular breaks on long trips.

“We are again appealing to motorists to be extremely vigilant, especially at night when visibility is reduced. Roads are shared spaces and drivers must do all in their might to prevent needless loss of life from deadly crashes,” he said.

TimesLIVE