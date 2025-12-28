Festive binge drinking sparks surge in acute pancreatitis cases, doctors warn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Studies conducted at South African hospitals, particularly in Durban and Johannesburg, show that alcohol consumption is linked to about 62% of acute pancreatitis admissions, while gallstones account for only about 14% of cases.

As the festive season ushers in long weekends and fewer early-morning obligations, doctors are raising the alarm over a dangerous consequence of excessive alcohol consumption — acute pancreatitis.

Medical experts warn that binge drinking, even over a short period, can trigger this potentially life-threatening condition, which is increasingly placing pressure on South Africa’s emergency departments.

It is a time of year when many people feel free to drink without worrying about going to work the following day. However, health professionals caution that heavy alcohol intake can inflame the pancreas, leading to acute pancreatitis, a medical emergency marked by sudden inflammation of the organ.

Acute pancreatitis is a significant health concern in South Africa, with alcohol identified as the leading cause. This differs from many Western countries, where gallstones are the most common trigger.

While alcoholic pancreatitis was historically associated with years of heavy drinking, often five to 15 years, recent research has revealed a worrying shift. A single binge-drinking episode can now be enough to trigger an acute attack. Repeated episodes may eventually lead to chronic pancreatitis, an irreversible and debilitating condition. Symptoms typically appear one to three days after binge drinking, or shortly after alcohol intake stops.

How binge drinking affects the pancreas

Emergency medicine specialist Dr Kamo Molokoane-Mokgoro explained that the pancreas is a vital abdominal organ involved in digestion and blood sugar regulation.

“Inflammation is a local or systemic immune reaction that occurs in the body in response to injury, illness or harmful stimuli,” she said.

Molokoane-Mokgoro noted that pancreatitis has multiple causes, but alcohol misuse and gallstones remain the leading contributors.

“Up to 10% of chronic alcohol drinkers develop pancreatitis,” she said, adding that not all heavy drinkers are immune to the condition.

Can pancreatitis be life-threatening?

According to Molokoane-Mokgoro, doctors use various medical scoring systems to assess how severe a patient’s pancreatitis is.

“Pancreatitis is commonly classified as mild, moderate or severe. Severe pancreatitis can be life-threatening,” she warned.

Severe cases may lead to organ failure, infections and prolonged hospitalisation, particularly if treatment is delayed.

Warning signs to watch for

Molokoane-Mokgoro said the early symptoms of pancreatitis can be vague, making early diagnosis challenging.

“Characteristic symptoms include severe upper abdominal pain (epigastric pain), back pain, nausea and vomiting,” she said.

In the emergency department, doctors focus on obtaining a detailed medical history, including alcohol intake, gallstone history and medication use, followed by a thorough physical examination and diagnostic tests to confirm pancreatitis.

As festive celebrations continue, health experts urge moderation, warning that what may seem like harmless binge drinking could have serious, and sometimes fatal, consequences.

TimesLIVE