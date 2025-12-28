Outrage as young children are filmed drinking alcohol, EC social development launches investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shock and outrage have erupted after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing young children openly consuming alcohol in the presence of adults, exposing what authorities have described as a serious failure to protect some of society’s most vulnerable members.

The Eastern Cape department of social development is investigating the incident, in which children believed to be between the ages of six and 12 can be seen freely drinking alcohol while elderly people look on.

In the video, which has been widely shared online, one of the children is heard boastfully questioning why they should not be drinking alcohol, saying it is Christmas.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as unacceptable and a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of the children involved.

“The video highlights a disturbing trend that must be addressed with urgency. The safety and welfare of our children are paramount, and it is the responsibility of every adult to protect them from harmful influences,” Fanta said.

She warned that allowing children to consume alcohol undermines their development and exposes them to numerous risks.

“Allowing children to drink alcohol exposes them to dangers, including addiction, long-term health complications and potential legal consequences. It is deeply troubling to witness adults facilitating such behaviour, which sets a poor example and normalises dangerous actions,” she said.

Fanta said the department’s immediate priority is to identify those involved, establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and implement appropriate interventions to safeguard the affected children.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for permitting or encouraging such behaviour are held accountable,” she said.

The MEC said the incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with adulthood, particularly during the festive season.

“It is essential for adults to model positive behaviour and create nurturing environments for our youth. Instead of exposing children to alcohol, families and communities should engage in healthy activities that promote wellbeing, education and mutual respect,” she said.

Fanta also called on communities to play an active role in remembering their duty to protect children.

“We urge anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information about where it took place to come forward. Your co-operation is vital in addressing this matter and preventing similar incidents in the future. Reports can be made anonymously to the department of social development or local authorities,” she said.

Reiterating her strong stance against underage drinking, Fanta said, “Our children are our future. We must ensure they grow up in safe, supportive environments, free from the dangers of alcohol and other harmful substances. Together, we can make a difference.”

TimesLIVE